Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

21,74EUR
+1,48EUR
+7,28%
11:16:45
STU
163,28DKK
+13,72DKK
+9,17%
11:55:03
BTE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

02.11.2022 11:01

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 127 dänischen Kronen belassen. Abgesehen vom Servicegeschäft hätten die Dänen im dritten Quartal durch die Bank schwach abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen. Angesichts der gesenkten Jahresziele rechnet er mit massiv sinkenden Schätzungen für Umsatz und Margen./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2022 / 07:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2022 / 07:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
127,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
21,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
163,28 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
197,11 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:01 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.10.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
11.10.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.10.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+20,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,72%
Ø Kursziel: 197,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
UBS AG
210,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
127,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
168,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
250,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
243,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
250,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
151,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
170,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,72%
Ø Kursziel: 197,11
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

