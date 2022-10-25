NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 127 dänischen Kronen belassen. Abgesehen vom Servicegeschäft hätten die Dänen im dritten Quartal durch die Bank schwach abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen. Angesichts der gesenkten Jahresziele rechnet er mit massiv sinkenden Schätzungen für Umsatz und Margen./ag/tih