VINCI Aktie WKN: 867475 / ISIN: FR0000125486

90,96EUR
-0,04EUR
-0,04%
14:14:31
XQTX
14.04.2021 14:16

VINCI overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vinci vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Die schwache Geschäftsentwicklung der Flughafenbetreiber dürfte sich im ersten Quartal fortgesetzt haben, schrieb Analystin Elodie Rall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anhaltende Restriktionen dürften das Geschäft trüben./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 20:50 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / 00:25 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: VINCI overweight

Unternehmen:
VINCI		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
105,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
91,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,38%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
91,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,36%
Analyst Name:
Elodie Rall 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
98,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu VINCI

14:16 Uhr VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.21 VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.04.21 VINCI buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.04.21 VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.21 VINCI buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu VINCI

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele VINCI Aktie

+8,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,61%
Ø Kursziel: 98,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
92
94
96
98
100
102
104
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
100,00 €
Morgan Stanley
93,00 €
UBS AG
98,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
101,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
100,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
105,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,61%
Ø Kursziel: 98,86
alle VINCI Kursziele

