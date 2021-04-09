Aktie in diesem Artikel VINCI 90,96 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vinci vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Die schwache Geschäftsentwicklung der Flughafenbetreiber dürfte sich im ersten Quartal fortgesetzt haben, schrieb Analystin Elodie Rall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anhaltende Restriktionen dürften das Geschäft trüben./mf/edh