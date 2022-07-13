HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Vitesco vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Autozulieferers dürfte mäßig verlaufen sein, schrieb Analyst Christian Glowa in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Prognose. Darauf deuteten die rückläufigen KFZ-Zulassungszahlen in der EU hin. Das Wachstum im Bereich E-Mobilität, die führende Marktposition und die günstige Bewertung sprächen aber weiterhin für die Aktie./mf/bek