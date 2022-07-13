|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
60,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
51,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,07%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
51,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Glowa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,13 €
|12:51 Uhr
