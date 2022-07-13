  • Suche
Vitesco Technologies Aktie

51,15EUR
+1,10EUR
+2,20%
16:30:03
STU

WKN: VTSC01 / ISIN: DE000VTSC017

20.07.2022 12:51

Vitesco Technologies Buy (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Vitesco vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Autozulieferers dürfte mäßig verlaufen sein, schrieb Analyst Christian Glowa in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Prognose. Darauf deuteten die rückläufigen KFZ-Zulassungszahlen in der EU hin. Das Wachstum im Bereich E-Mobilität, die führende Marktposition und die günstige Bewertung sprächen aber weiterhin für die Aktie./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 08:10 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 08:11 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vitesco Technologies Buy

Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
60,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
51,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,07%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
51,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,30%
Analyst Name:
Christian Glowa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vitesco Technologies

12:51 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.07.22 Vitesco Technologies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.07.22 Vitesco Technologies Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.07.22 Vitesco Technologies Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.07.22 Vitesco Technologies Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

RSS Feed
Kursziele Vitesco Technologies Aktie

+3,86%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,86%
Ø Kursziel: 53,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Morgan Stanley
34,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
46,00 €
UBS AG
60,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
65,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
60,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,86%
Ø Kursziel: 53,13
alle Vitesco Technologies Kursziele

