20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-

Vitesco Technologies Aktie

48,05EUR
-0,30EUR
-0,62%
15:15:02
STU

WKN: VTSC01 / ISIN: DE000VTSC017

10.01.2022 14:06

Vitesco Technologies Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vitesco auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Im Rahmen einer Überarbeitung seines Bewertungsmodells für den Autozulieferer reduzierte Analyst Jose Asumendi seine Umsatzwachstumsprognose für 2022 um 4 Prozent. Auch seine Profitabilitätsschätzung (Ebit-Marge) habe er gesenkt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vitesco Technologies Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
66,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
48,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,94%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
48,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,36%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
68,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vitesco Technologies

14:06 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:06 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.01.22 Vitesco Technologies Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.21 Vitesco Technologies Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.21 Vitesco Technologies Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu Vitesco Technologies

Umsatz sackt ab
Vitesco-Aktie verlustreich: Vitesco kommt in Branchenflaute unter Druck
Der Autozulieferer Vitesco ist im dritten Quartal wie Konkurrenten auch wegen des Produktionsabfalls bei seinen Kunden unter Druck geraten.
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Wertaufholung im Bereich der Hochvolt-Applikationen innerhalb der Business Unit Electrification Technology (EQS Group)
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Impairment reversal in high-voltage applications within Electrification Technology business unit (EQS Group)
09:51 Uhr
Vitesco Technologies Group AG : Impairment reversal in high-voltage applications within Electrification Technology business unit (Investegate)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies gewinnt Milliarden-Auftrag mit Hochvolt-Inverter für großen nordamerikanischen Automobilhersteller (EQS Group)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies Wins Billion Euro Order to Supply High Voltage Inverters to Major North American Automaker (EQS Group)
31.12.21
Wie Experten die Vitesco Technologies-Aktie im Dezember einstuften (finanzen.net)
20.12.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations (EQS Group)
20.12.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Rückstellungsbildung vor dem Hintergrund von möglichen Ausgleichsverpflichtungen gegenüber der Continental AG im Zusammenhang mit den Diesel-Untersuchungen (EQS Group)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vitesco Technologies Aktie

+42,21%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,21%
Ø Kursziel: 68,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
85
Kepler Cheuvreux
58,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
88,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
66,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
46,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
72,00 €
UBS AG
80,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,21%
Ø Kursziel: 68,33
alle Vitesco Technologies Kursziele

