NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vitesco auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Im Rahmen einer Überarbeitung seines Bewertungsmodells für den Autozulieferer reduzierte Analyst Jose Asumendi seine Umsatzwachstumsprognose für 2022 um 4 Prozent. Auch seine Profitabilitätsschätzung (Ebit-Marge) habe er gesenkt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis