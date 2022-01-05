|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
66,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
48,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,94%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
48,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,36%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
68,33 €
|14:06 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:06 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.21
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.21
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
