  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr live: Risikomanagement in Krisenzeiten. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Vitesco Technologies Aktie

38,06EUR
+1,50EUR
+4,10%
13:30:49
STU

WKN: VTSC01 / ISIN: DE000VTSC017

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
26.04.2022 12:46

Vitesco Technologies Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vitesco nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Mit dem bereinigten operativen Gewinn (Ebit) habe das Unternehmen die Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Schwäche hätten hingegen die Margen gezeigt, das aber decke sich mit seiner Einschätzung der Profitabilität zum Jahresauftakt. Denn das Umfeld für die Absatzzahlen sei in Europa und China schwierig gewesen./bek/ajx

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 10:23 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 10:23 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vitesco Technologies Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
66,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
37,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
78,38%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
38,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
73,41%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
54,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vitesco Technologies

13:11 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:46 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:31 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.04.22 Vitesco Technologies Buy UBS AG
08.04.22 Vitesco Technologies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vitesco Technologies

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies Newsmehr Vitesco Technologies News
RSS Feed
Vitesco Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vitesco Technologies Aktie

+41,88%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,88%
Ø Kursziel: 54,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Morgan Stanley
34,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
65,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
42,00 €
UBS AG
60,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
66,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
37,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
58,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,88%
Ø Kursziel: 54,00
alle Vitesco Technologies Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:22 Uhr Enel Conviction Buy List
12:21 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
12:16 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
12:14 Uhr HSBC Buy
12:13 Uhr Santander Buy
12:12 Uhr BBVA Neutral
11:55 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
11:18 Uhr Volvo (B) Sell
11:09 Uhr Novartis Neutral
11:07 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
10:54 Uhr Roche Neutral
10:53 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
10:52 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
10:52 Uhr Befesa Buy
10:50 Uhr HSBC Buy
10:48 Uhr Stellantis Buy
10:46 Uhr NEL ASA Buy
10:42 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
10:39 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
10:37 Uhr Philips Hold
10:37 Uhr Roche Buy
10:36 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Buy
10:36 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
10:28 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
10:24 Uhr Sartorius vz. Buy
10:22 Uhr SAP Buy
10:16 Uhr Philips Neutral
10:11 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT Buy
10:09 Uhr Evonik Buy
10:05 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
10:04 Uhr Amadeus FiRe Buy
09:56 Uhr Befesa Neutral
09:54 Uhr Bertrandt Kaufen
09:49 Uhr Roche Overweight
09:39 Uhr UniCredit Equal Weight
09:37 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
09:24 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
09:13 Uhr Philips Hold
09:11 Uhr Philips Overweight
09:10 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
09:09 Uhr Philips Neutral
09:08 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
09:06 Uhr Fresenius Overweight
09:06 Uhr SAP Buy
09:03 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
08:59 Uhr Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
08:58 Uhr Novartis Buy
08:57 Uhr UBS Buy
08:56 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
08:55 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen