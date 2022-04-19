NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vitesco nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Mit dem bereinigten operativen Gewinn (Ebit) habe das Unternehmen die Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Schwäche hätten hingegen die Margen gezeigt, das aber decke sich mit seiner Einschätzung der Profitabilität zum Jahresauftakt. Denn das Umfeld für die Absatzzahlen sei in Europa und China schwierig gewesen./bek/ajx