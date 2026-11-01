Vodafone Group Aktie
Mit dem Broker, der Top-Insights, geprüfte Analysen
und Trading ab 0 € vereint (zzgl. Spreads).
Marktkap. 32,39 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,52%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
AI Analyse
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz gewisser Belastungen habe der Mobilfunker den Jahresausblick erneut angehoben, schrieb Robert Grindle in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Reaktion./mis/rob/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.11.2026 / 08:13 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,60 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital