Profil
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,83 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,54 %
STU
0,71 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,59 %
BTE
Marktkap. 22,21 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Vodafone Group PLC
0,83 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,54%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Im Telekomsektor würden 2024 die Früchte geerntet, die 2023 wegen der Energiepreise und hoher Zinsen noch verkümmerten, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Es sei aber notwendig, sorgfältig die richtigen Aktien auszuwählen. Die Deutsche Telekom bleibe unter den Großen der Branche ein "Top Pick". 1&1 sei die bevorzugte Wahl unter den kleineren Anbietern./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.12.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.12.2023 / 05:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,71 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC