Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Im Telekomsektor würden 2024 die Früchte geerntet, die 2023 wegen der Energiepreise und hoher Zinsen noch verkümmerten, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Es sei aber notwendig, sorgfältig die richtigen Aktien auszuwählen. Die Deutsche Telekom bleibe unter den Großen der Branche ein "Top Pick". 1&1 sei die bevorzugte Wahl unter den kleineren Anbietern./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.12.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.12.2023 / 05:02 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,71 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
