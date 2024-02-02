DAX 16.891 -0,2%ESt50 4.646 -0,2%MSCI World 3.248 +0,7%Dow 38.654 +0,4%Nas 15.629 +1,7%Bitcoin 40.452 +2,4%Euro 1,0745 -0,4%Öl 77,40 -0,4%Gold 2.016 -1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Delivery Hero A2E4K4 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Microsoft 870747 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow stabil erwartet -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Reddit gibt beim Börsengang offenbar der NYSE den Vorzug -- Fed macht bei Zinssenkungen langsam -- Novo Nordisk, Delivery Hero, Boeing, Ceconomy im Fokus
Top News
SFC Energy-Aktie legt zu: Jahresziele dank starkem Schlussquartal übertroffen
Siemens Healthineers-Analyse: Barclays Capital stuft Siemens Healthineers-Aktie mit Overweight ein
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Megatrends für 2024 gesucht? Erfahren Sie mehr zu den Big Playern der US-Technologiebranche.

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
0,80 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,17 %
STU
0,68 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,91 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 21,74 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,80 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,17%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 145 Pence belassen. Die Lage im Deutschland-Geschäft des Telekomkonzerns verbessere sich, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 08:31 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,45 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,01 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:01 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:31 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:26 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
31.01.24 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.01.24 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC