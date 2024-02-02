Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 145 Pence belassen. Die Lage im Deutschland-Geschäft des Telekomkonzerns verbessere sich, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 08:31 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,45 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,01 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:01
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
