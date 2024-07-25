Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Die nachlassende Geschäftsdynamik im vergangenen Quartal sei bereits erwartet worden, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha/
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|03.07.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.06.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.06.24
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.05.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital