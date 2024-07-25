DAX 18.374 +0,4%ESt50 4.856 +0,9%MSCI World 3.493 +0,1%Dow 39.935 +0,2%Nas 17.182 -0,9%Bitcoin 61.925 +2,2%Euro 1,0859 +0,1%Öl 81,81 -0,7%Gold 2.378 +0,6%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,87 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,57 %
STU
0,73 GBP +0,01 GBP +1,64 %
BTE
Marktkap. 22,18 Mrd. EUR KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,90

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,87 EUR 0,01 EUR 1,57%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Die nachlassende Geschäftsdynamik im vergangenen Quartal sei bereits erwartet worden, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2024 / 08:45 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,94 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:36 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.07.24 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.07.24 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.07.24 Vodafone Group Underperform Bernstein Research
24.06.24 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC