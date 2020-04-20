finanzen.net
Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,25EUR
+0,03EUR
+2,45%
16:49:48
STU
1,07GBP
+0,01GBP
+1,00%
18:21:01
BTE
23.04.2020 15:06

Vodafone Group buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den jüngsten Anteilsverkauf am Funkturm-Gemeinschaftsunternehmen mit Telecom Italia (INWIT) an./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 09:07 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,21%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:06 Uhr Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.20 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.04.20 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
17.04.20 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.20 Vodafone Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Anteile verkauft
Inwit-Aktie knickt ein: Vodafone und Telecom Italia werfen Inwit-Aktien auf den Markt
Vodafone und Telecom Italia haben zum Schuldenabbau für jeweils 400 Millionen Euro Aktien des größten italienischen Mobilfunkantennenbetreibers Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane, kurz Inwit, auf den Markt geworfen.
15:45 Uhr
Incoming Vodafone-TPG boss puts rivals on notice ahead of 'remote' merger (The Sydney Morning Herald)
11:52 Uhr
Mobilfunk: Vodafone ermöglicht Identifizierung über eID-Service (Golem.de)
07:00 Uhr
Vodafone Group Plc : Vodafone successfully places 41.7m INWIT shares (Investegate)
22.04.20
700 Megahertz: Vodafone bietet langsameres 5G auf früherer TV-Frequenz (Golem.de)
22.04.20
Vodafone und Telekom forcieren 5G-Ausbau und nehmen LTE-Nutzer mit (Heise)
22.04.20
Vodafone baut 5G in der Fläche aus (ARD)
22.04.20
Vodafone startet Ausbau von 5G in der Fläche (dpa-afx)
22.04.20
ROUNDUP: Vodafone startet Ausbau von 5G-Mobilfunk in der Fläche (dpa-afx)
14.05.19
Vodafone reduziert die Dividende deutlich (MyDividends)
12.11.19
Vodafone hebt den Ausblick an und reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)
06.03.20
EU erlaubt Vodafone und Telecom Italia gemeinsame Sendemasten (dpa-afx)
22.04.20
Vodafone startet Ausbau von 5G in der Fläche (dpa-afx)
18:15 Uhr
Inwit-Aktie knickt ein: Vodafone und Telecom Italia werfen Inwit-Aktien auf den Markt (Dow Jones)
14.04.20
ROUNDUP: Bundesnetzagentur erhöht Druck auf Netzbetreiber beim 4G-Ausbau (dpa-afx)
17.03.20
VIRUS/Telekom-Provider: Netze in Deutschland halten dem Ansturm stand (dpa-afx)
07.02.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Vodafone auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 176 Pence (dpa-afx)
06.03.20
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.03.20
DAX geht mit sattem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Vapiano zahlungsunfähig -- Merz bleibt thyssen-Chefin -- Allianz, Siemens, OSRAM, ams im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.03.20
Das bezweckt Facebook mit seiner Kryptowährung Libra wirklich (finanzen.net)
20.03.20
Kurz vor Disney+-Start: Droht wegen Corona Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Co. die Abschaltung? (finanzen.net)
25.02.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Minus -- Dow verliert rund 1.000 Punkte -- LEONI verbucht mehr Verlust -- MasterCard mit Umsatzwarnung -- New Work, KWS Saat, United Airlines, Fraport, Corestate im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.05.19
Vodafone reduziert die Dividende deutlich (MyDividends)
12.11.19
Vodafone hebt den Ausblick an und reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)

