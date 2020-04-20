NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den jüngsten Anteilsverkauf am Funkturm-Gemeinschaftsunternehmen mit Telecom Italia (INWIT) an./edh/ajx



