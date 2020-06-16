|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,83%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,27 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,74 £
|16.06.20
|10.06.20
|09.06.20
|08.06.20
|16.06.20
|10.06.20
|09.06.20
|08.06.20
|10.06.20
|09.06.20
|08.06.20
|05.06.20
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:32 Uhr
|Evonik overweight
|15:29 Uhr
|Infineon Halten
|15:12 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Halten
|14:56 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
|14:52 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|14:50 Uhr
|AIXTRON kaufen
|14:45 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|14:41 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung add
|13:23 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) kaufen
|13:20 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|13:18 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse neutral
|13:18 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|13:16 Uhr
|Lufthansa Reduce
|13:16 Uhr
|Euronext NV Outperform
|13:15 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson buy
|13:15 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|13:15 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
|13:12 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|13:11 Uhr
|Dürr add
|13:09 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|13:06 Uhr
|easyJet buy
|13:05 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|13:04 Uhr
|Nokia buy
|13:00 Uhr
|HELLA Hold
|12:58 Uhr
|Rio Tinto buy
|12:57 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Underperform
|12:30 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|Worldline SA buy
|12:03 Uhr
|Bayer Halten
|11:59 Uhr
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|11:14 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|11:12 Uhr
|PayPal buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|11:01 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|10:59 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Lufthansa Halten
|10:47 Uhr
|Boeing Sell
|10:45 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group buy
|10:45 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|10:44 Uhr
|Bechtle Hold
|09:01 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|08:58 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|08:58 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|08:56 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|08:48 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
