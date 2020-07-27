|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,73%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £
