Vodafone Group Aktie

1,21EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,69%
19:08:51
STU
1,09GBP
Â±0,00GBP
+0,44%
16:19:16
LSE
16.09.2020 21:51

Vodafone Group buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einer Branchenkonferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Alles in allem habe sich der Vorstandsvorsitzende des britischen Telekommunikationskonzerns positiv zu den Geschäftstrends, den Kostensenkungsmaßnahmen und den anstehenden Investitionsausgaben geäußert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bei dem für 2021 geplanten Börsengang der europäischen Funkturmsparte lägen die Briten auf Kurs./la/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 15:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,73%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,73%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+55,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +55,18%
Ø Kursziel: 1,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Oddo BHF
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +55,18%
Ø Kursziel: 1,70
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

