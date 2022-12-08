Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
0,87 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,23 £
|11:56 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.12.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|07.12.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.12.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.12.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
