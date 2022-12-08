  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,01EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,18%
17:05:32
STU
0,87GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,80%
17:36:05
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
14.12.2022 11:56

Vodafone Group Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Vodafone Group Buy
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Papiere von Vodafone von der "Conviction Buy List" gestrichen und das Kursziel von 160 auf 120 Pence gesenkt. Die Einstufung ließ Analyst Andrew Lee in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenausblick auf 2023 auf "Buy". Lees Favoriten im Bereich digitale Glasfaserinfrastruktur heißen BT Group und KPN. Seiner optimistischen Einschätzung des Kabelbereichs fehle es aber an Argumenten, räumte der Experte mit Blick auf Vodafone und die auf "Neutral" abgestuften Liberty Global ein./ag/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SN88AQ 4,75
0,24
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SQ1YUU 9,71
0,12
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN88AQ, SQ1YUU. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2022 / 07:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
0,87 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,23 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:56 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.22 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08.12.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
07.12.22 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.22 Vodafone Group Underperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Bis zum 10. Januar
Vantage-Towers-Aktie verliert: Startschuss für Übernahmeangebot
Das Übernahmevehikel Oak Holdings GmbH hat das angekündigte freiwillige Übernahmeangebot für Vantage Towers nach der Genehmigung durch die Finanzaufsicht Bafin veröffentlicht und damit den Startschuss für die Transaktion gegeben.
11:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman streicht Vodafone von 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-afx)
13.12.22
Ruhrfibre: Vodafone und Telekom konkurrieren um FTTH-Ausbau in Essen (Golem.de)
09.12.22
Vodafone Group Aktie News: Vodafone Group verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
09.12.22
Vodafone Group Aktie News: Vodafone Group gibt am Vormittag ab (finanzen.net)
08.12.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum Bewegung - Vodafone unter Druck (Dow Jones)
08.12.22
Vodafone Group Aktie News: Vodafone Group am Nachmittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
07.12.22
NFT-Markt leidet unter Krypto-Winter: So viel müssen NFT-Käufer aktuell für Bored Ape Yacht Club-Token auf den Tisch legen (finanzen.net)
05.12.22
Vodafone-Aktie etwas leichter: Vodafone-Chef tritt überraschend zum Jahresende ab (dpa-afx)
01.12.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
29.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
23.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
22.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
15.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
09.11.22
Form 20-F 839923 (rss)
09.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
Bis zum 10. Januar
Vantage-Towers-Aktie verliert: Startschuss für Übernahmeangebot
Das Übernahmevehikel Oak Holdings GmbH hat das angekündigte freiwillige Übernahmeangebot für Vantage Towers nach der Genehmigung durch die Finanzaufsicht Bafin veröffentlicht und damit den Startschuss für die Transaktion gegeben.
12:09 Uhr
Vantage-Towers-Aktie verliert: Startschuss für Übernahmeangebot (Dow Jones)
11:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman streicht Vodafone von 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-afx)
13.12.22
Ruhrfibre: Vodafone und Telekom konkurrieren um FTTH-Ausbau in Essen (Golem.de)
09.12.22
Vodafone Group Aktie News: Vodafone Group verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
09.12.22
Vodafone Group Aktie News: Vodafone Group gibt am Vormittag ab (finanzen.net)
08.12.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum Bewegung - Vodafone unter Druck (Dow Jones)
08.12.22
Vodafone Group Aktie News: Vodafone Group am Nachmittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
07.12.22
NFT-Markt leidet unter Krypto-Winter: So viel müssen NFT-Käufer aktuell für Bored Ape Yacht Club-Token auf den Tisch legen (finanzen.net)
01.12.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
29.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
23.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
22.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
15.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
09.11.22
Form 20-F 839923 (rss)
09.11.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+41,65%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,65%
Ø Kursziel: 1,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
0,8
1
1,2
1,4
1,6
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
UBS AG
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1,00 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,65%
Ø Kursziel: 1,23
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:19 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
13:41 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
13:40 Uhr Porsche Underperform
13:39 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
13:39 Uhr BMW Outperform
13:37 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
13:34 Uhr Inditex Buy
13:26 Uhr Inditex Outperform
13:12 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
13:11 Uhr Inditex Buy
13:11 Uhr BP Outperform
13:06 Uhr Inditex Equal Weight
13:05 Uhr TotalEnergies Sector Perform
13:04 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform
13:04 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
13:03 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
13:02 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
13:02 Uhr Diageo Sell
13:01 Uhr Givaudan Underweight
12:16 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold
11:47 Uhr Inditex Buy
11:46 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
11:46 Uhr Salzgitter Underweight
11:46 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight
11:45 Uhr Novartis Neutral
11:43 Uhr TUI Sell
11:33 Uhr Roche Neutral
11:32 Uhr Sanofi Neutral
11:25 Uhr Tesla Buy
11:22 Uhr Inditex Overweight
11:22 Uhr AstraZeneca Hold
11:17 Uhr 1&1 Neutral
11:16 Uhr United Internet Neutral
11:16 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
11:15 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
11:05 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
11:03 Uhr Telefonica Buy
10:50 Uhr Gerresheimer Kaufen
10:43 Uhr TUI Market-Perform
10:24 Uhr TUI Underweight
10:22 Uhr TUI Underperform
08:17 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
08:16 Uhr SYNLAB Hold
07:34 Uhr Glencore Overweight
07:33 Uhr Rio Tinto Underweight
07:21 Uhr Eni Sector Perform
06:32 Uhr Merck Buy
13.12.22 Siemens Buy
13.12.22 Boeing Outperform
13.12.22 Fraport Underperform

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wird der DAX eine Jahresendrally starten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen