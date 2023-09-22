DAX 15.405 -1,0%ESt50 4.167 -1,0%MSCI World 2.880 -0,2%Dow 33.926 -0,1%Nas 13.227 +0,1%Bitcoin 24.884 +0,9%Euro 1,0590 -0,6%Öl 93,47 -0,4%Gold 1.917 -0,5%
Vodafone Group Aktie

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

14:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Pence belassen. Die Gespräche über den Verkauf spanischer Vermögenswerte seien ein erster Schritt hin zu einer möglichen Vereinfachung der Konzernstruktur, um damit den Komplexitätsabschlag der Aktie zu verringern, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2023 / 11:43 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC