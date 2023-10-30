Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Mit einem Verkauf ihrer spanischen Beteiligung an Zegona untermauere der Telekomkonzern ein Vorankommen in puncto Konzernstrategie, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Investoren dürften das Augenmerk nun auf die Konsolidierung in anderen Märkten von Vodafone richten./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / 07:57 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|12:46
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|11:56
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
