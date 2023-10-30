DAX 14.800 +0,6%ESt50 4.060 +0,8%MSCI World 2.758 +0,9%Dow 32.901 -0,1%Nas 12.765 -0,2%Bitcoin 32.394 -0,4%Euro 1,0584 -0,3%Öl 87,70 -0,2%Gold 1.995 +0,0%
Vodafone Group Aktie

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

11:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Mit einem Verkauf ihrer spanischen Beteiligung an Zegona untermauere der Telekomkonzern ein Vorankommen in puncto Konzernstrategie, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Investoren dürften das Augenmerk nun auf die Konsolidierung in anderen Märkten von Vodafone richten./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / 07:57 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

