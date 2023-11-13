DAX 15.417 +0,5%ESt50 4.244 +0,3%MSCI World 2.905 +0,1%Dow 34.338 +0,2%Nas 13.768 -0,2%Bitcoin 33.850 -0,9%Euro 1,0725 +0,2%Öl 82,43 -0,3%Gold 1.946 +0,0%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

11:31 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Der Wachstumsschub in Deutschland sei das positive Highlight des Halbjahresberichts, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Dienstagmorgen nach der Zahlenvorlage./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 07:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

