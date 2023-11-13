Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

11:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Der Wachstumsschub in Deutschland sei das positive Highlight des Halbjahresberichts, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Dienstagmorgen nach der Zahlenvorlage./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 07:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

