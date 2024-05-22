Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

08:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Mittwochabend in einem Kommentar zu einer Branchenkonferenz. Wachstumschancen der Briten auf dem deutschen Markt seien nach wie vor der Schlüssel für seine Kaufempfehlung./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2024 / 22:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

