NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Mittwochabend in einem Kommentar zu einer Branchenkonferenz. Wachstumschancen der Briten auf dem deutschen Markt seien nach wie vor der Schlüssel für seine Kaufempfehlung./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2024 / 22:31 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
52,68%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
