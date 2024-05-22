DAX 18.680 -0,3%ESt50 5.025 -0,4%MSCI World 3.466 -0,4%Dow 39.671 -0,5%Nas 16.802 -0,2%Bitcoin 64.150 +0,4%Euro 1,0825 +0,0%Öl 81,61 -0,2%Gold 2.364 -0,6%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,88 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,23 %
STU
0,87 CHF +0,05 CHF +5,49 %
BRX
Marktkap. 23,89 Mrd. EUR KGV 11,12

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

08:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,88 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,23%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Mittwochabend in einem Kommentar zu einer Branchenkonferenz. Wachstumschancen der Briten auf dem deutschen Markt seien nach wie vor der Schlüssel für seine Kaufempfehlung./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2024 / 22:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
52,68%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,95 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

