Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Vodafone Group Buy

08:36 Uhr

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 123 auf 140 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Paul Sidney passte seine Schätzungen am Donnerstag an den starken Start ins Geschäftsjahr 2027, die vollständige Übernahme von VodafoneThree sowie die Entscheidung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs zu einseitigen Preiserhöhungen an. Sidney hob zudem hervor, welche Vorteile eine Übernahme von des deutschen Mobilfunkanbieters 1&1 für die Briten böte./rob/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2026 / 16:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

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