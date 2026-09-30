Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 33,33 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,52%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
AI Analyse
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 123 auf 140 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Paul Sidney passte seine Schätzungen am Donnerstag an den starken Start ins Geschäftsjahr 2027, die vollständige Übernahme von VodafoneThree sowie die Entscheidung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs zu einseitigen Preiserhöhungen an. Sidney hob zudem hervor, welche Vorteile eine Übernahme von des deutschen Mobilfunkanbieters 1&1 für die Briten böte./rob/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2026 / 16:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,24 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,81%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Paul Sidney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,24 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|08:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital