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Vodafone Group Aktie

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AI Analyse

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Vodafone Group Buy

08:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,49 EUR 0,03 EUR 1,92%
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HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 123 auf 140 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Paul Sidney passte seine Schätzungen am Donnerstag an den starken Start ins Geschäftsjahr 2027, die vollständige Übernahme von VodafoneThree sowie die Entscheidung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs zu einseitigen Preiserhöhungen an. Sidney hob zudem hervor, welche Vorteile eine Übernahme von des deutschen Mobilfunkanbieters 1&1 für die Briten böte./rob/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2026 / 16:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,24 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,81%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Paul Sidney 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,24 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:36 Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.09.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.09.26 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.26 Vodafone Group Halten DZ BANK
28.07.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
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