|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,13 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,26%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,16 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Carl Murdock-Smith
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,68 £
|08:08 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|07:52 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|07:50 Uhr
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|07:47 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|07:47 Uhr
|Ryanair Market-Perform
|07:47 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|07:47 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|07:46 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|07:43 Uhr
|BMW Buy
|07:42 Uhr
|Orsted Buy
|07:29 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|07:25 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|07.01.22
|Zur Rose Buy
|07.01.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|07.01.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|07.01.22
|Stabilus Buy
|07.01.22
|TeamViewer Buy
|07.01.22
|KRONES Buy
|07.01.22
|LANXESS Buy
|07.01.22
|Shell B Buy
|07.01.22
|Eni Buy
|07.01.22
|TotalEnergies Buy
|07.01.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|07.01.22
|Fielmann Buy
|07.01.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|07.01.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|07.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|07.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07.01.22
|GEA Buy
|07.01.22
|Orsted Neutral
|07.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07.01.22
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|07.01.22
|T-Mobile US Buy
|07.01.22
|Novartis Neutral
|07.01.22
|Ryanair Outperform
|07.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|07.01.22
|Sixt Reduce
|07.01.22
|Merck Hold
|07.01.22
|Talanx Buy
|07.01.22
|Hannover Rück Hold
|07.01.22
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|07.01.22
|JENOPTIK Buy
|07.01.22
|RTL Buy
|07.01.22
|SYNLAB Buy
|07.01.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|07.01.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|07.01.22
|Symrise Add
|07.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|07.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
