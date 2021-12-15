  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,40EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,30%
08:12:27
STU
1,16GBP
+0,03GBP
+2,99%
09:15:01
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
10.01.2022 08:41

Vodafone Group Buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 155 auf 150 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith identifizierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie vier Aspekte, die das Vertrauen der Anleger in den Telekom-Konzern stärkten sollten. Dazu zählten das beständige Wachstum und die Senkung der Schulden. Bei seinen Schätzungen wird er zwar etwas vorsichtiger wegen der Covid-19-Risiken, die Aktie sei aber günstig./tih/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 CL5X6Q 4,93
0,29
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SF9HF1 9,61
0,15
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5X6Q, SF9HF1. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2022 / 17:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,26%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,40%
Analyst Name:
Carl Murdock-Smith 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,68 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:41 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.12.21 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
15.12.21 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
03.12.21 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
01.12.21 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

04.01.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.21
Vodafone hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
18.05.21
Vodafone schüttet eine konstante Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.01.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.21
Vodafone hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
18.05.21
Vodafone schüttet eine konstante Dividende aus (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+45,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,22%
Ø Kursziel: 1,68
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,22%
Ø Kursziel: 1,68
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:08 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
07:52 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
07:50 Uhr Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
07:47 Uhr Air France-KLM Underperform
07:47 Uhr Ryanair Market-Perform
07:47 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
07:47 Uhr easyJet Outperform
07:46 Uhr Lufthansa Outperform
07:43 Uhr BMW Buy
07:42 Uhr Orsted Buy
07:29 Uhr BASF Hold
07:25 Uhr E.ON Neutral
07.01.22 Zur Rose Buy
07.01.22 ExxonMobil Neutral
07.01.22 ZEAL Network Buy
07.01.22 Stabilus Buy
07.01.22 TeamViewer Buy
07.01.22 KRONES Buy
07.01.22 LANXESS Buy
07.01.22 Shell B Buy
07.01.22 Eni Buy
07.01.22 TotalEnergies Buy
07.01.22 BP Conviction Buy List
07.01.22 Fielmann Buy
07.01.22 Pfizer Neutral
07.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Buy
07.01.22 Philips Conviction Buy List
07.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral
07.01.22 GEA Buy
07.01.22 Orsted Neutral
07.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral
07.01.22 Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
07.01.22 T-Mobile US Buy
07.01.22 Novartis Neutral
07.01.22 Ryanair Outperform
07.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
07.01.22 Sixt Reduce
07.01.22 Merck Hold
07.01.22 Talanx Buy
07.01.22 Hannover Rück Hold
07.01.22 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
07.01.22 JENOPTIK Buy
07.01.22 RTL Buy
07.01.22 SYNLAB Buy
07.01.22 T-Mobile US Outperform
07.01.22 MorphoSys Neutral
07.01.22 Symrise Add
07.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral
07.01.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy
07.01.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen