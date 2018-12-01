|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
1,75 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,28 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+36,72%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,28 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+36,72%
|Analyst Name:
Matthijs Van Leijenhorst
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,85 GBP
|13:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:41 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|13:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:41 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.2019
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.03.2019
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|25.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.11.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|13.11.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|14:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|13:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|13:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|13:11 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|12:41 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|08:36 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Equal weight
|08:21 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|08:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|08:06 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Infineon Outperform
|08:01 Uhr
|Infineon Outperform
|08:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa kaufen
|19.06.19
|Lufthansa Hold
|19.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|19.06.19
|Infineon Halten
|19.06.19
|Infineon Halten
|19.06.19
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|19.06.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|19.06.19
|Merck Halten
|19.06.19
|Lufthansa Hold
|19.06.19
|Infineon buy
|19.06.19
|Infineon buy
|19.06.19
|Continental Hold
|19.06.19
|Infineon kaufen
|19.06.19
|Infineon kaufen
|19.06.19
|Wirecard kaufen
|19.06.19
|Wirecard kaufen
|19.06.19
|Siltronic Neutral
|19.06.19
|RWE overweight
|19.06.19
|EON SE Equal weight
|19.06.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|19.06.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|19.06.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|19.06.19
|Wirecard buy
|19.06.19
|Wirecard buy
|19.06.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|19.06.19
|Siltronic Hold
|19.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.06.19
|SAP SE overweight
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan