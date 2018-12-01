FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 160 auf 175 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Dividendenkürzung des Konzerns sei positiv, da sie helfe, die Schuldensituation unter Kontrolle zu bringen, schrieb Analyst Matthijs Van Leijenhorst in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts. Zudem sei die Nachricht nun endlich raus, mit der viele Investoren schon gerechnet hätten./mis/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.