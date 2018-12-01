finanzen.net

Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,44EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,19%
14:45:37
XETRA
1,28GBP
+0,01GBP
+1,03%
15:01:56
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
20.06.2019 13:11
Bewerten
(0)

Vodafone Group buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 160 auf 175 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Dividendenkürzung des Konzerns sei positiv, da sie helfe, die Schuldensituation unter Kontrolle zu bringen, schrieb Analyst Matthijs Van Leijenhorst in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts. Zudem sei die Nachricht nun endlich raus, mit der viele Investoren schon gerechnet hätten./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		Kursziel:
1,75 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
1,28 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+36,72%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
1,28 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+36,72%
Analyst Name:
Matthijs Van Leijenhorst		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1,85 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13:11 UhrVodafone Group buyKepler Cheuvreux
12:41 UhrVodafone Group buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.06.2019Vodafone Group OutperformMacquarie Research
13.06.2019Vodafone Group buyKepler Cheuvreux
13.06.2019Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
13:11 UhrVodafone Group buyKepler Cheuvreux
12:41 UhrVodafone Group buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.06.2019Vodafone Group OutperformMacquarie Research
13.06.2019Vodafone Group buyKepler Cheuvreux
13.06.2019Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
13.06.2019Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.03.2019Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
25.01.2019Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
16.11.2018Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
13.11.2018Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2019Vodafone Group ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
24.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformMacquarie Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vodafone Group PLC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.06.19
Vodafone und e.Go bereiten Autofertigung für 5G-Mobilfunk vor (Heise)
19.06.19
Vodafone: 5G-Technik funkt im Werk des Elektroautoherstellers e.Go (Golem.de)
19.06.19
Urteil: Vodafone darf Zero-Rating-Dienst "Pass" nicht auf Deutschland begrenzen (Heise)
19.06.19
Verbraucherschutz: Vodafone-Pass muss auch im EU-Ausland gelten (Golem.de)
14.06.19
5G-Auktion: Furcht vor Abbau bei Telekom, Vodafone und Telefónica (Golem.de)
13.06.19
5G-Netzauktion: Drillisch, Telefónica, Telekom und Vodafone zahlen 6,55 Milliarden Euro (ZDNet.de)
12.06.19
Netz: Vodafone will Euro-Milliarden aus 5G-Auktion zurück (Golem.de)
05.06.19
Limit: Vodafone-Chef stellt 5G-Auktion nach Änderung in Frage (Golem.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+44,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 14
Hold: 1
Sell: 2
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
Citigroup Corp.
1,90 £
CFRA
2 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1,30 £
BNP PARIBAS
1,76 £
Bernstein Research
2,25 £
RBC Capital Markets
1,25 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,09 £
Credit Suisse Group
1,90 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
HSBC
1,60 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2,50 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1,65 £
UBS AG
2,07 £
Macquarie Research
1,70 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1,80 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
1,75 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,85
alle Vodafone Group Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:26 UhrLufthansa Outperform
13:11 UhrDeutsche Bank Sell
13:11 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
13:11 UhrBASF Neutral
12:41 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
08:36 UhrFresenius SECo Equal weight
08:21 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
08:11 UhrFresenius Medical Care overweight
08:06 UhrAllianz overweight
08:01 UhrCovestro overweight
08:01 UhrInfineon Outperform
08:01 UhrInfineon Outperform
08:01 UhrLufthansa kaufen
19.06.19Lufthansa Hold
19.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
19.06.19Infineon Halten
19.06.19Infineon Halten
19.06.19Beiersdorf Underperform
19.06.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
19.06.19Merck Halten
19.06.19Lufthansa Hold
19.06.19Infineon buy
19.06.19Infineon buy
19.06.19Continental Hold
19.06.19Infineon kaufen
19.06.19Infineon kaufen
19.06.19Wirecard kaufen
19.06.19Wirecard kaufen
19.06.19Siltronic Neutral
19.06.19RWE overweight
19.06.19EON SE Equal weight
19.06.19Fresenius Medical Care buy
19.06.19RWE Conviction Buy List
19.06.19RWE Conviction Buy List
19.06.19Wirecard buy
19.06.19Wirecard buy
19.06.19RWE Conviction Buy List
19.06.19Siltronic Hold
19.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
19.06.19SAP SE overweight

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:15 Uhr
DAX nahe Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen im Plus -- EU-Gipfel berät über Brüsseler Spitzenjobs -- Aktien im Fokus: Delivery Hero, Rocket Internet, SAP und Banken
Sonstiges
14:51 Uhr
Erdöl fürs Portfolio - Wie investiert man eigentlich in Öl?
Sonstiges
14:29 Uhr
Nur noch für kurze Zeit: Sichern Sie sich jetzt 50 € Tradeguthaben!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
SteinhoffA14XB9
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BASFBASF11