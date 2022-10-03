ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 143 Pence belassen. Synergien aus einer Zusammenlegung der Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit den Aktivitäten des Wettbewerbers Three UK könnten erheblich sein, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Während die vorgeschlagene Struktur wohl nicht zu einer nennenswerten Verringerung des Verschuldungsgrades führe, würde Vodafone einen wachstumsstarken Vermögenswert vollständig konsolidieren./la/gl