Vodafone Group Aktie

1,24EUR
+0,02EUR
+2,01%
12:48:50
STU
1,06GBP
+0,03GBP
+3,06%
14:36:23
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

04.10.2022 12:11

Vodafone Group Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 143 Pence belassen. Synergien aus einer Zusammenlegung der Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit den Aktivitäten des Wettbewerbers Three UK könnten erheblich sein, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Während die vorgeschlagene Struktur wohl nicht zu einer nennenswerten Verringerung des Verschuldungsgrades führe, würde Vodafone einen wachstumsstarken Vermögenswert vollständig konsolidieren./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 15:40 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 15:40 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,43 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,45 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

12:11 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
10:06 Uhr Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08:31 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.10.22 Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Zinssenkungsfantasien: DAX über 12.500 Punkten -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Sixt plant Kauf von 100.000 E-Autos von Tesla-Rivale BYD. Amazon-Beteiligung Rivian überzeugt mit Produktionszahlen und bestätigt Jahresziele. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. Kohleausstieg nun schon bis 2030 - DZ Bank bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für RWE. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest.
13:09 Uhr
Three: Vodafone Group will Fusion mit chinesischer CK Hutchison (Golem.de)
03.10.22
Vodafone-Aktie legt zu: Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Vodafone and Three in merger talks (BBC)
03.10.22
Vodafone and Three in talks to create UK’s biggest mobile operator (Financial Times)
03.10.22
Vodafone Speeds Up Talks To Merge With Rival Three (Forbes)
03.10.22
Medien: Vodafone will Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit Three UK zusammenlegen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Vodafone, Three UK in talks for merger of operations (RTE.ie)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
mehr Vodafone Group PLC News
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+37,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,44%
Ø Kursziel: 1,45
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1 £
UBS AG
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,44%
Ø Kursziel: 1,45
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

