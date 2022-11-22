Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,92 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,30 £
08:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
UBS AG
08:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
UBS AG
|14:52 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|13:20 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|12:21 Uhr
|Boeing Overweight
|12:17 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|12:16 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|11:14 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|11:13 Uhr
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|11:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|11:11 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|10:58 Uhr
|Covestro Buy
|10:57 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|10:57 Uhr
|Air Liquide Buy
|10:56 Uhr
|easyJet Hold
|10:54 Uhr
|BASF Buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Hold
|10:51 Uhr
|Nestlé Buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|10:48 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|10:48 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|10:29 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|10:27 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|10:21 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|10:16 Uhr
|BAE Systems Buy
|10:12 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underperform
|10:06 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|10:05 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|10:04 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|08:14 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|08:12 Uhr
|Kering Outperform
|08:11 Uhr
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|08:09 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Hold
|07:53 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|07:45 Uhr
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|07:45 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|07:43 Uhr
|Amazon Overweight
|07:42 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Overweight
|07:19 Uhr
|Inditex Equal Weight
|07:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|07:12 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|07:12 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|07:12 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Overweight
|07:12 Uhr
|Vonovia Equal Weight
|06:53 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|06:52 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|06:51 Uhr
|freenet Neutral
|06:50 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|06:50 Uhr
|1&1 Neutral
|06:49 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Buy
|06:41 Uhr
|Brenntag Overweight
