Vodafone Group Aktie

1,08EUR
±0,00EUR
-0,15%
16:58:55
STU
0,92GBP
±0,00GBP
+0,13%
17:56:12
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

30.11.2022 08:01

Vodafone Group Buy (UBS AG)

Vodafone Group Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 129 auf 120 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Deutschland sei für die Telekombranche ein guter Markt mit allerdings spezifischen Herausforderungen, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sein klarer Favorit ist die Deutsche Telekom. Vodafone dürfte indes zunächst eher mit gebremstem Tempo wachsen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.11.2022 / 14:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2022 / 14:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,92 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,30 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Inflation in der Eurozone leicht rückläufig: DAX fest -- H&M mit Millionenbelastung im Schlussquartal -- Ex-EZB-Präsident Trichet besorgt über hohe Inflation -- Horizon Therapeutics, Nestlé im Fokus
UBS zuversichtlich für United Internet. Airbus und Renault kooperieren bei Elektroforschung. SAS erleidet noch größeren Verlust. K+S schließt Anleiherückkauf wie geplant ab. US-Kongress angeblich mit Vorschlag zur Rettung der Boeing 737 Max 10. Mercedes-Benz erhält Erlaubnis für autonomes Parksystem. Rheinmetall-Aktie und HENSOLDT-Aktie unter Druck nach Bofa-Abstufung.
12:26 Uhr
ANALYSE: UBS optimistisch für United Internet wegen Ionos-Börsengang (dpa-afx)
07:13 Uhr
Inflation in der Eurozone leicht rückläufig: DAX fest -- H&M mit Millionenbelastung im Schlussquartal -- Ex-EZB-Präsident Trichet besorgt über hohe Inflation -- Horizon Therapeutics, Nestlé im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:24 Uhr
Studie: Westeuropa holt bei 5G-Mobilfunk rasant auf (dpa-afx)
05:59 Uhr
Mails, SMS & Co: Ermittler sollen in EU leichter an Daten kommen (dpa-afx)
29.11.22
Vodafone-Aktie höher: Vodafone schließt neue Kooperation für Glasfaser-Ausbau (dpa-afx)
29.11.22
Nach Inflationsdaten: DAX schließt unter 14.400 Punkten -- US-Techwerte rot, Dow stabil -- BlockFi: Insolvenz -- Milliardendeal: Shell kauft Nature Energy Biogas -- VW Uniper, UPS, Google im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.11.22
Kooperation zwischen Deutsche Glasfaser und Vodafone (Heise)
28.11.22
ROUNDUP/'Weiße Flecken': Netzbetreibern droht Sanktion wegen Verzögerungen (dpa-afx)
29.11.22
