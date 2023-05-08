UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:16 Teilen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 110 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Dienstagnachmittag in einem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht in der kommenden Woche./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images