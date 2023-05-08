DAX 15.914 -0,3%ESt50 4.310 -0,3%TDax 3.204 -1,0%Dow 33.562 -0,2%Nas 12.180 -0,6%Bitcoin 25.319 +0,4%Euro 1,0989 +0,2%Öl 76,78 -0,7%Gold 2.038 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
PayPal A14R7U Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Palantir A2QA4J Rheinmetall 703000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Vor US-Inflationsdaten: DAX tiefer -- Gericht erklärt Lufthansa-Hilfen für nichtig -- TUI macht mehr Umsatz -- E.ON nach Gewinnsprung optimistischer -- LANXESS, Rivian, EVOTEC im Fokus
Top News
HeidelbergCement-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Heidelberg Materials wird optimistischer und hebt Prognose an
EVOTEC-Aktie springt hoch: EVOTEC geht strategische Biosimilars-Partnerschaft mit Sandoz ein
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
1,08 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,74 %
STU
0,94 GBP -0,01 GBP -1,39 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.29,52 Mrd. EUR KGV13,64 Div. Rendite5,98

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:16
Teilen
Vodafone Group Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 110 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Dienstagnachmittag in einem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht in der kommenden Woche./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,94 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,12 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:16 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
05.05.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.04.23 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen