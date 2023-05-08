Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 110 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Dienstagnachmittag in einem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht in der kommenden Woche./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:16 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,94 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,12 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:16
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
