Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekomkonzern habe die niedrigen Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 06:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 06:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:51
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|12:11
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
