DAX 16.187 +0,0%ESt50 4.388 +0,1%TDax 3.232 -0,1%Dow 35.411 +0,5%Nas 14.059 +0,2%Bitcoin 26.390 +0,0%Euro 1,1031 -0,3%Öl 82,45 -0,4%Gold 1.958 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 NEL ASA A0B733 Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Vonovia A1ML7J Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Woche der Notenbanken: Dow stabil erwartet -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Bayer mit Gewinnwarnung -- adidas, Spotify, General Motors, Unilever, Kühne+Nagel, Shell im Fokus
Top News
The Social Chain-Aktie mit Erholungsversuch: The Social Chain beruft zwei Insolvenzvorstände
NASDAQ-Titel GE HealthCare-Aktie vorbörslich gefragt: GE HealthCare erhöht Prognose
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
0,89 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,72 %
STU
0,76 GBP ±0,00 GBP -0,13 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.22,98 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:51 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,89 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,72%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekomkonzern habe die niedrigen Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 06:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 06:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:51 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
12:11 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
24.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC