Vodafone Group Aktie

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:46 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
0,93 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,54%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Dass die Bundesnetzagentur auf eine milliardenschwere Mobilfunk-Auktion verzichten und die Nutzungsdauer bestimmter Frequenzen um fünf Jahre verlängern will, sei eine klar positive Nachricht für die meisten deutschen Telekomunternehmen, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die dafür fälligen, potenziell hohen Kosten würden vermieden und die Wahrscheinlichkeit steige, dass 1&1 nun seine Pläne für den Aufbau eines eigenen Netzwerks abspecken werde./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2023 / 18:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.09.2023 / 18:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

