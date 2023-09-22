Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zegona habe Gespräche über einen Kauf spanischer Aktivitäten des britischen Telekomkonzens bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer Studie vom Freitag. Berichten zufolge könnte Zegona aber nur bis zu 50 Prozent übernehmen, und Vodafone wolle mit der Transaktion warten, bis der Ausgang der Fusionsverhandlungen zwischen Orange Spain und Masmovil klar sei. Die Entscheidung der EU-Kommission hierzu sei wohl erst im Oktober zu erwarten./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2023 / 11:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.09.2023 / 11:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
|Long
|SQ4GWC
|4,81
|0,20
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
|Long
|SQ06Q4
|7,43
|0,13
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,80 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,07 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:56
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|14:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:56
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|14:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:56
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|14:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.08.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)