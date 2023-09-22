DAX 15.389 -1,1%ESt50 4.164 -1,0%MSCI World 2.880 -0,2%Dow 33.964 -0,3%Nas 13.212 -0,1%Bitcoin 24.594 -0,2%Euro 1,0616 -0,4%Öl 93,30 -0,6%Gold 1.925 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Vonovia A1ML7J NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächer -- Wall Street niedriger erwartet -- ifo-Index fällt minimal -- LANXESS kündigt Stellenabbau in Deutschland an -- Klares Ja der Bürger für großes BMW-Batteriewerk -- Intel, VW im Fokus
Top News
Roter Wochenauftakt an der Börse Frankfurt: DAX leidet unter Zins-Ängsten und China-Sorgen
thyssenkrupp-Aktie, Salzgitter-Aktie und Co.: Titel von Stahlherstellern unter Druck - China-Sorgen belasten Eisenerzpreise
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
0,93 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,12 %
STU
0,80 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,99 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 25,22 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,93 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,12%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zegona habe Gespräche über einen Kauf spanischer Aktivitäten des britischen Telekomkonzens bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer Studie vom Freitag. Berichten zufolge könnte Zegona aber nur bis zu 50 Prozent übernehmen, und Vodafone wolle mit der Transaktion warten, bis der Ausgang der Fusionsverhandlungen zwischen Orange Spain und Masmovil klar sei. Die Entscheidung der EU-Kommission hierzu sei wohl erst im Oktober zu erwarten./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2023 / 11:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.09.2023 / 11:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,80 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,07 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:56 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
14:36 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.09.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
16.08.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC