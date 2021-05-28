  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,52EUR
Â±0,00EUR
+0,20%
28.05.2021
STU
1,28GBP
Â±0,00GBP
+0,26%
28.05.2021
LSE
28.05.2021 08:01

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie von Vodafone auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee sieht laut einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie weiter die Chance auf eine Neubewertung angesichts attraktiver Wachstums- und Ertragsaussichten./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2021 / 18:52 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,21%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,10%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,79 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

28.05.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.05.21 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.21 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.05.21 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
18.05.21 Vodafone Group buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+39,63%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,63%
Ø Kursziel: 1,79
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,63%
Ø Kursziel: 1,79
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

28.05.21 RATIONAL Underperform
28.05.21 Software Hold
28.05.21 AstraZeneca buy
28.05.21 Kering buy
28.05.21 Salesforce Conviction Buy
28.05.21 HORNBACH Hold
28.05.21 HORNBACH Hold
28.05.21 Merck Hold
28.05.21 SAP Halten
28.05.21 Infineon kaufen
28.05.21 Salesforce Outperform
28.05.21 Worldline SA buy
28.05.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
28.05.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
28.05.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
28.05.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
28.05.21 Knorr-Bremse buy
28.05.21 Daimler Neutral
28.05.21 TRATON buy
28.05.21 Volvo (B) Sell
28.05.21 United Parcel Service Hold
28.05.21 Ryanair buy
28.05.21 Lufthansa Sell
28.05.21 Hapag-Lloyd Hold
28.05.21 Fraport buy
28.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy
28.05.21 Salesforce overweight
28.05.21 FedEx buy
28.05.21 easyJet Hold
28.05.21 Deutsche Post buy
28.05.21 Air France-KLM Sell
28.05.21 Koenig Bauer buy
28.05.21 HENSOLDT buy
28.05.21 Santander buy
28.05.21 Airbus buy
28.05.21 Salesforce Outperform
28.05.21 SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner Hold
28.05.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
28.05.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
28.05.21 ASML NV overweight
28.05.21 Nokia Neutral
28.05.21 Salesforce buy
28.05.21 Airbus Hold
28.05.21 National Grid kaufen
28.05.21 Prosus overweight
28.05.21 Deutsche Wohnen Sector Perform
27.05.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
27.05.21 Airbus overweight
27.05.21 EssilorLuxottica Outperform
27.05.21 Philips Conviction Buy List

