|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1,27 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,29%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,96%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,79 £
|03.06.21
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.21
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.05.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
