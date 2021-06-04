  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,52EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
04.06.2021
FSE
1,28GBP
Â±0,00GBP
+0,09%
04.06.2021
LSE
03.06.2021 19:16

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Vodafone-Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee führte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den britischen Mobilfunkkonzern bis zum Jahr 2031 ein. An seiner Haltung zur Aktie ändere dies nichts./tav/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2021 / 16:08 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1,27 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,29%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,96%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,79 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO
