|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1,32 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,39%
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
1,31 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
ETF-Sparplan