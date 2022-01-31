  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,58EUR
+0,04EUR
+2,80%
15:01:27
XETRA
1,31GBP
+0,03GBP
+2,53%
15:18:00
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

02.02.2022 12:06

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 180 auf 185 Pence angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Das dritte Quartal des laufenden Geschäftsjahres des Telekommunikationskonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts des soliden Geschäftsverlaufs hat Lee seine Schätzungen und das Kursziel angehoben./mf/eas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1,32 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,39%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
1,31 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,79%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

