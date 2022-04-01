|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1,25 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
47,41%
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
|15:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.04.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:06 Uhr
|14:19 Uhr
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|14:19 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|14:18 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|14:18 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Buy
|14:18 Uhr
|BP Conviction Buy List
|14:18 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|14:17 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|14:17 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|14:16 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Kaufen
|13:34 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|13:07 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Tesla Buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Sanofi Overweight
|12:50 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|12:49 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|12:48 Uhr
|Stellantis Overweight
|12:20 Uhr
|Tesla Underweight
|12:08 Uhr
|Ryanair Outperform
|12:07 Uhr
|Richemont Buy
|12:05 Uhr
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|12:04 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|12:04 Uhr
|Apple Buy
|12:00 Uhr
|Zalando Buy
|11:58 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|11:47 Uhr
|Kering Buy
|11:38 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|11:29 Uhr
|Bayer Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|11:10 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Add
|10:52 Uhr
|Amazon Outperform
|10:38 Uhr
|Prudential Overweight
|10:37 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|10:13 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|09:44 Uhr
|TRATON Buy
|09:43 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Neutral
|09:39 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|09:34 Uhr
|TAKKT Buy
|09:28 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Buy
|09:21 Uhr
|BayWa Buy
|09:10 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|09:01 Uhr
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
|08:52 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|08:36 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Overweight
|08:36 Uhr
|Siemens Underweight
|08:35 Uhr
|GEA Overweight
|08:34 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal Weight
|08:33 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|07:57 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
