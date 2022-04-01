  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,51EUR
±0,00EUR
-0,05%
15:06:58
XETRA
1,26GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,09%
15:34:28
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

04.04.2022 15:06

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Vodafone-Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe überdurchschnittliche Möglichkeiten zur Monetarisierung der digitalen Infrastruktur, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings scheine die Stimmung der Anleger hinsichtlich Umsetzung auf einem langfristigen Tiefpunkt zu sein./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2022 / 02:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1,25 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
47,41%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,04%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:06 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.04.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.04.22 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
29.03.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.03.22 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

DAX-Konzern unter der Lupe
Mehr als zehn Prozent Plus in vier Wochen: Warum die Deutsche Telekom-Aktie derzeit so einen guten Lauf hat
Nachdem der Ukraine-Krieg die Aktie der Deutschen Telekom zunächst deutlich belastet hatte, geht es bei dem DAX-Konzern seit rund einem Monat wieder deutlich aufwärts. Verantwortlich dafür ist auch die durchaus positive Gemengelage für den Telekommunikations-Riesen.
02.04.22
Telekom-Deutschland-Chef: Gopalan vergleicht 5G+ von Vodafone mit PR-Aktion (Golem.de)
01.04.22
Breit gestreut: Vodafone hält Werbedruck aufrecht (DWDL)
31.03.22
Vodafone Group-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Vodafone Group im März mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
29.03.22
Vodafone trommelt am Montag besonders erfolgreich (DWDL)
24.03.22
Deutsche Funkturm: Vodafone, American Tower bieten für Funktürme der Telekom (Golem.de)
24.03.22
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gefragt: Offenbar reges Interesse an Funkturmtochter der Deutschen Telekom (dpa-afx)
22.03.22
Vodafone und Telekom sorgen durch Zusammenarbeit für weniger Funklöcher (dpa-afx)
22.03.22
Multi-Operator Core Network: Telekom und Vodafone teilen sich Mobilfunkspektren (Golem.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+32,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,64%
Ø Kursziel: 1,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,64%
Ø Kursziel: 1,67
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

