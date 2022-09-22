  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,21EUR
+0,04EUR
+3,20%
16:08:54
STU
1,02GBP
+0,01GBP
+1,19%
18:47:01
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
03.10.2022 19:26

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Pence belassen. Die fortgeschrittenen Gespräche über die Zusammenlegung des britischen Vodafone-Geschäfts mit Three Uk von CK Hutchison seien ein Vertrauensbeweis in die Zustimmung der Regulierer, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Investoren seien hier noch skeptisch, weshalb im Fall einer Genehmigung dies erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial für die Aktien bedeuten würde./tav/he

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 CL5LRF 4,68
0,27
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SD0Z3R 9,37
0,14
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5LRF, SD0Z3R. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 17:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,75 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
1,02 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,52 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

19:26 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:16 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.09.22 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+48,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +48,70%
Ø Kursziel: 1,52
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +48,70%
Ø Kursziel: 1,52
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:39 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
17:45 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight
17:11 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
17:11 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
17:10 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
17:09 Uhr Tesla Buy
17:08 Uhr GSK Hold
16:30 Uhr ArcelorMittal Outperform
15:55 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
15:55 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Outperform
15:54 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
15:45 Uhr JPMorgan Chase Outperform
15:43 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
15:42 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
15:42 Uhr HSBC Outperform
15:40 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
15:40 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
15:40 Uhr Siemens Outperform
15:39 Uhr Nike Outperform
15:36 Uhr UBS Outperform
15:33 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
15:24 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight
15:18 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform
15:17 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
15:16 Uhr Infineon Outperform
15:15 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Outperform
15:15 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
15:11 Uhr Kering Outperform
15:00 Uhr Evonik Sell
14:44 Uhr TotalEnergies Sector Perform
13:37 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
13:28 Uhr LANXESS Buy
13:26 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
13:22 Uhr BASF Neutral
13:22 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Overweight
13:21 Uhr United Internet Neutral
13:20 Uhr Tesla Buy
13:12 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal Weight
13:11 Uhr Schneider Electric Overweight
13:09 Uhr Siemens Underweight
13:08 Uhr GEA Overweight
12:29 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold
12:26 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
12:12 Uhr Brenntag Overweight
12:11 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Overweight
12:10 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
12:10 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
12:09 Uhr BAT Buy
12:08 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
12:06 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen