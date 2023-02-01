DAX 15.361 +1,2%ESt50 4.204 +0,8%TDax 3.302 +3,4%Dow 34.093 +0,0%Nas 11.816 +2,0%Bitcoin 21.684 +0,7%Euro 1,0969 -0,2%Öl 82,49 -0,7%Gold 1.953 +0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,05 EUR +0,02 EUR +1,49 %
WKN A1XA83 Symbol VODPF
0,94 GBP +0,02 GBP +2,52 %
WKN A1XA83 Symbol VODPF
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

13:26 - Barclays Capital
Vodafone Group Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 115 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Eine vereinfachte Struktur des Telekomkonzerns könne im Laufe der Zeit Früchte tragen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf kurze Sicht bleibe das Umfeld aber eine Herausforderung für den Telekomanbieter./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 21:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,94 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:26 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13:06 Vodafone Group Underperform Credit Suisse Group
12:36 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.02.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.02.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

