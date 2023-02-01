Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 115 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Eine vereinfachte Struktur des Telekomkonzerns könne im Laufe der Zeit Früchte tragen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf kurze Sicht bleibe das Umfeld aber eine Herausforderung für den Telekomanbieter./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 21:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 05:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
1,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,94 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|13:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:06
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
