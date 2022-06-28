|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,22 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,93%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,17%
|
Analyst Name:
Jerry Dellis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,58 £
|13:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:13 Uhr
|Givaudan Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|13:02 Uhr
|HORNBACH Buy
|13:01 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|13:00 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|12:59 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|12:59 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|12:58 Uhr
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|12:55 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|12:21 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|12:21 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|12:20 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
|12:20 Uhr
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Neutral
|12:19 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Hold
|12:19 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
|12:11 Uhr
|Amazon Overweight
|12:10 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|12:09 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|12:09 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|12:09 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|12:08 Uhr
|Novartis Sell
|12:07 Uhr
|Diageo Sell
|12:07 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|12:05 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|09:31 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|09:23 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|09:00 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|08:48 Uhr
|voestalpine Sell
|08:47 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|08:43 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|08:37 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|08:36 Uhr
|Air Liquide Conviction Buy List
|08:35 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|08:33 Uhr
|HomeToGo Buy
|08:32 Uhr
|EVOTEC Buy
|08:31 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Buy
|07:58 Uhr
|Basler Buy
|07:44 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Sell
|07:39 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
|07:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Underweight
|07:27 Uhr
|Swisscom Neutral
|07:23 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|07:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|07:17 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|28.06.22
|BBVA Outperform
|28.06.22
|Nike Outperform
|28.06.22
|Givaudan Neutral
|28.06.22
|Medios kaufen
|28.06.22
|BAT Overweight
|28.06.22
|Prosus Equal Weight
|World Happiness Report 2022 In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
|Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan