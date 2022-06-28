NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 125 auf 122 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der im Juli anstehende Zwischenbericht dürfte ein rückläufiges Wachstum außerhalb Deutschlands zeigen, wenngleich es positiven Einfluss der Preise in Großbritannien und durch einen geringeren Wettbewerb in Spanien gebe, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Verluste im Geschäftskundenbereich dürften anhalten und auch in Deutschland ziehe Gegenwind auf./tav/ag