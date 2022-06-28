  • Suche
29.06.2022 13:06

Vodafone Group Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 125 auf 122 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der im Juli anstehende Zwischenbericht dürfte ein rückläufiges Wachstum außerhalb Deutschlands zeigen, wenngleich es positiven Einfluss der Preise in Großbritannien und durch einen geringeren Wettbewerb in Spanien gebe, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Verluste im Geschäftskundenbereich dürften anhalten und auch in Deutschland ziehe Gegenwind auf./tav/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.06.2022 / 14:25 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2022 / 19:01 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Hold

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,22 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,93%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,17%
Analyst Name:
Jerry Dellis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,58 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:06 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:06 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
22.06.22 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.06.22 Vodafone Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

