Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Vodafone Group Hold

11:46 Uhr

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 80 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die am 14. November anstehenden Zahlen für das erste Geschäftshalbjahr des Telekomunternehmens könnten Sorgen über die Erreichbarkeit der Jahresziele aufwerfen, schrieb Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Bisher verhallten die Fortschritte der seit April amtierenden Konzernchefin Margherita Della Valle am Markt. Wichtigere Fragen für den Anlagehintergrund seien, ob die Probleme in Deutschland hausgemacht seien und ob die Dividende nachhaltig sei./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2023 / 17:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

