Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 80 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die am 14. November anstehenden Zahlen für das erste Geschäftshalbjahr des Telekomunternehmens könnten Sorgen über die Erreichbarkeit der Jahresziele aufwerfen, schrieb Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Bisher verhallten die Fortschritte der seit April amtierenden Konzernchefin Margherita Della Valle am Markt. Wichtigere Fragen für den Anlagehintergrund seien, ob die Probleme in Deutschland hausgemacht seien und ob die Dividende nachhaltig sei./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2023 / 17:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
0,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
0,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
0,78 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Carl Murdock-Smith
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
