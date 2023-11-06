DAX 15.086 -0,3%ESt50 4.140 -0,4%MSCI World 2.889 +0,2%Dow 34.096 +0,1%Nas 13.519 +0,3%Bitcoin 32.500 -0,6%Euro 1,0670 -0,5%Öl 83,73 -1,7%Gold 1.964 -0,7%
0,91 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,14 %
STU
0,78 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,71 %
CHX
Marktkap. 24,54 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Vodafone Group Hold

11:46 Uhr
Vodafone Group Hold
Vodafone Group PLC
0,91 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,14%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 80 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die am 14. November anstehenden Zahlen für das erste Geschäftshalbjahr des Telekomunternehmens könnten Sorgen über die Erreichbarkeit der Jahresziele aufwerfen, schrieb Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Bisher verhallten die Fortschritte der seit April amtierenden Konzernchefin Margherita Della Valle am Markt. Wichtigere Fragen für den Anlagehintergrund seien, ob die Probleme in Deutschland hausgemacht seien und ob die Dividende nachhaltig sei./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2023 / 17:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Hold

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
0,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
0,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
0,78 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Carl Murdock-Smith 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

