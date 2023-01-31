Vodafone Group Market-Perform

13:06 - Bernstein Research Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Zentrale Botschaft der Quartalszahlen sei die schwache Entwicklung in Deutschland und Italien gewesen, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Spanien-Geschäft habe sich gar furchtbar entwickelt./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 07:52 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 07:52 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com