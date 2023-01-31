DAX 15.161 +0,2%ESt50 4.180 +0,4%TDax 3.190 +0,3%Dow 34.086 +1,1%Nas 11.585 +1,7%Bitcoin 21.204 -0,5%Euro 1,0896 +0,3%Öl 85,80 +1,6%Gold 1.929 +0,0%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,04 EUR -0,03 EUR -2,85 %
WKNA1XA83 SymbolVODPF
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Vodafone Group Market-Perform

13:06 - Bernstein Research
Vodafone Group Market-Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence belassen. Zentrale Botschaft der Quartalszahlen sei die schwache Entwicklung in Deutschland und Italien gewesen, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Spanien-Geschäft habe sich gar furchtbar entwickelt./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 07:52 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 07:52 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Market-Perform

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform		 Kurs*:
1,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Market-Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Stan Noel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,14 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

