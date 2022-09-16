NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Nach dem Einstieg des Investors Xavier Niel dürfte der Ruf nach drastischen Umbaumaßnahmen bei Vodafone lauter werden, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In jedem Fall unterstreiche sein Investment die Attraktivität des Telekommunikations-Sektors./jcf/tav