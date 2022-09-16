|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,53 £
|13:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:39 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|13:22 Uhr
|TRATON Buy
|13:20 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|13:14 Uhr
|Continental Buy
|13:13 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|13:01 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|12:58 Uhr
|UniCredit Buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|12:42 Uhr
|TUI Underweight
|12:27 Uhr
|Sanofi Hold
|12:24 Uhr
|GSK Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|12:15 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|12:14 Uhr
|Novartis Sell
|11:55 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|11:50 Uhr
|KRONES Buy
|11:49 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Buy
|09:11 Uhr
|DISKUS WERKE Halten
|09:11 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|09:10 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Sector Perform
|09:10 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|09:08 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|09:07 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|09:07 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Buy
|09:05 Uhr
|Renault Market-Perform
|09:04 Uhr
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|09:04 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|08:55 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|08:54 Uhr
|CANCOM Buy
|08:52 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|08:15 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Buy
|07:37 Uhr
|Scout24 Overweight
|07:36 Uhr
|Scout24 Buy
|07:35 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|07:04 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|07:03 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|06:33 Uhr
|mic Kaufen
|20.09.22
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|20.09.22
|HeidelbergCement Sell
|20.09.22
|Symrise Buy
|20.09.22
|Siemens Energy Buy
|20.09.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|20.09.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|20.09.22
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|20.09.22
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|20.09.22
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|20.09.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|20.09.22
|United Internet Neutral
