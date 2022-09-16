  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,25EUR
+0,03EUR
+2,17%
15:11:22
STU
1,09GBP
+0,02GBP
+2,18%
15:23:31
CHX

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
21.09.2022 13:51

Vodafone Group Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Nach dem Einstieg des Investors Xavier Niel dürfte der Ruf nach drastischen Umbaumaßnahmen bei Vodafone lauter werden, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In jedem Fall unterstreiche sein Investment die Attraktivität des Telekommunikations-Sektors./jcf/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Vodafone SN756S 15.09.2023 1,50
1,04
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN756S. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2022 / 09:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.09.2022 / 09:21 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,53 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:51 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
16.09.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
06.09.22 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+41,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,09%
Ø Kursziel: 1,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Barclays Capital
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,09%
Ø Kursziel: 1,53
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:39 Uhr Alstom Overweight
13:24 Uhr BASF Neutral
13:22 Uhr TRATON Buy
13:20 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:14 Uhr Continental Buy
13:13 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
13:04 Uhr Novartis Underweight
13:01 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral
12:58 Uhr UniCredit Buy
12:51 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
12:42 Uhr TUI Underweight
12:27 Uhr Sanofi Hold
12:24 Uhr GSK Hold
12:22 Uhr Roche Hold
12:15 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
12:14 Uhr Novartis Sell
11:55 Uhr Novo Nordisk Buy
11:50 Uhr KRONES Buy
11:49 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
09:11 Uhr DISKUS WERKE Halten
09:11 Uhr ASOS Outperform
09:10 Uhr Schneider Electric Sector Perform
09:10 Uhr Zalando Outperform
09:08 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
09:07 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
09:07 Uhr Volvo (B) Buy
09:05 Uhr Renault Market-Perform
09:04 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
09:04 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
08:55 Uhr HUGO BOSS Buy
08:54 Uhr CANCOM Buy
08:52 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
08:15 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
07:37 Uhr Scout24 Overweight
07:36 Uhr Scout24 Buy
07:35 Uhr Henkel vz. Sell
07:04 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
07:03 Uhr Deutsche Post Neutral
06:33 Uhr mic Kaufen
20.09.22 Henkel vz. Neutral
20.09.22 HeidelbergCement Sell
20.09.22 Symrise Buy
20.09.22 Siemens Energy Buy
20.09.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
20.09.22 AUTO1 Buy
20.09.22 Aroundtown SA Neutral
20.09.22 Vonovia Conviction Buy List
20.09.22 LEG Immobilien Buy
20.09.22 Grand City Properties Buy
20.09.22 United Internet Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Inzwischen ist ein angepasster Corona-Impfstoff zugelassen worden. Wollen Sie sich damit impfen lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen