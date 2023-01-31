Vodafone Group Neutral

12:21 - JP Morgan Chase & Co. Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 97 Pence belassen. Die enttäuschende Geschäftsentwicklung dürfte zu weiteren Abstufungen führen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Vor allem in Deutschland und Spanien sehe es für den Telekomkonzern nicht allzu gut aus./mf/knd/

