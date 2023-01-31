Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 97 Pence belassen. Die enttäuschende Geschäftsentwicklung dürfte zu weiteren Abstufungen führen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Vor allem in Deutschland und Spanien sehe es für den Telekomkonzern nicht allzu gut aus./mf/knd/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 07:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 07:42 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,97 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,14 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
