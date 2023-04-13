DAX 15.773 +0,3%ESt50 4.377 +0,3%TDax 3.328 +0,2%Dow 34.030 +1,1%Nas 12.166 +2,0%Bitcoin 27.840 +1,2%Euro 1,1054 +0,1%Öl 86,45 +0,2%Gold 2.035 -0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,04 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,19 %
STU
0,92 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,64 %
CHX
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:31
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 95 auf 100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe seinen Bewertungszeitraum für die Aktie des Telekomkonzerns weiter in die Zukunft verschoben, begründete Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie das neue Kursziel./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2023 / 21:37 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,92 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

