JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:31 Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 95 auf 100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe seinen Bewertungszeitraum für die Aktie des Telekomkonzerns weiter in die Zukunft verschoben, begründete Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie das neue Kursziel./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2023 / 21:37 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

