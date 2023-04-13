Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 95 auf 100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe seinen Bewertungszeitraum für die Aktie des Telekomkonzerns weiter in die Zukunft verschoben, begründete Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie das neue Kursziel./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2023 / 21:37 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,92 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
