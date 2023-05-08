JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

09:21 Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 100 auf 95 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Seine Erwartungen für den Telekomkonzern lägen großteils etwas unter den Konsensprognosen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Bei der anstehenden Zahlenvorlage für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr dürfte der neue Chef seine strategische Vision für das Unternehmen vorstellen./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 23:13 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com