Vodafone Group Aktie

1,03 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,43 %
0,90 GBP -0,01 GBP -1,40 %
Marktkap.28,7 Mrd. EUR KGV13,64 Div. Rendite5,98

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

09:21
Vodafone Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 100 auf 95 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Seine Erwartungen für den Telekomkonzern lägen großteils etwas unter den Konsensprognosen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Bei der anstehenden Zahlenvorlage für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr dürfte der neue Chef seine strategische Vision für das Unternehmen vorstellen./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 23:13 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,90 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,11 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

