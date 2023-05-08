Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Die Resultate des Telekomkonzerns seien schwach und dies treffe auch auf den Ausblick auf das aktuelle Geschäftsjahr zu, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividende hätten die Briten beibehalten. Die aktualisierte Strategie sei aber wenig inspirierend./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 07:44 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 07:44 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,83 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
