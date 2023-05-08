DAX 15.927 +0,1%ESt50 4.318 +0,1%TDax 3.235 +0,0%Dow 33.349 +0,1%Nas 12.365 +0,7%Bitcoin 24.861 -0,6%Euro 1,0894 +0,2%Öl 74,97 -0,8%Gold 2.010 -0,5%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,97 EUR -0,06 EUR -5,45 %
STU
0,83 GBP -0,06 GBP -6,90 %
BTE
Marktkap.27,84 Mrd. EUR KGV13,64 Div. Rendite5,98

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

11:16
Vodafone Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Die Resultate des Telekomkonzerns seien schwach und dies treffe auch auf den Ausblick auf das aktuelle Geschäftsjahr zu, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividende hätten die Briten beibehalten. Die aktualisierte Strategie sei aber wenig inspirierend./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 07:44 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 07:44 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,83 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,11 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:16 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.05.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
05.05.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

