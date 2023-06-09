JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Angesichts der Kursverluste von 55 Prozent in den vergangenen fünf Jahren werde die Anlagestory des Telekomkonzerns heiß debattiert, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt hält er die negativen Aspekte für zu schwer wiegend, trotz aller positiven Aspekte. Dattani bleibt an der Seitenlinie./ag/ajx

