DAX 15.950 -0,3%ESt50 4.315 +0,6%TDax 3.217 +0,6%Dow 33.877 +0,1%Nas 13.259 +0,2%Bitcoin 24.049 -0,3%Euro 1,0748 -0,2%Öl 73,93 -1,5%Gold 1.960 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 PayPal A14R7U NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Vonovia A1ML7J Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Woche der Zinsentscheidungen: DAX startet im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- VW-Chef plant offenbar Konzernumbau -- Novartis greift nach Chinook in Milliardendeal --TRATON, Basler im Fokus
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie vorbörslich in Grün: thyssenkrupp bringt IPO von Nucera auf den Weg
Frankfurter Börse vor Leitzinsentscheidungen: DAX startet die Woche mit Gewinnen - 16.000er-Marke übersprungen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
0,89 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,48 %
STU
0,74 GBP -0,01 GBP -1,39 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.23,64 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

08:16
Teilen
Vodafone Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Angesichts der Kursverluste von 55 Prozent in den vergangenen fünf Jahren werde die Anlagestory des Telekomkonzerns heiß debattiert, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt hält er die negativen Aspekte für zu schwer wiegend, trotz aller positiven Aspekte. Dattani bleibt an der Seitenlinie./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2023 / 15:59 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.06.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:16 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
05.06.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.06.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
25.05.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen