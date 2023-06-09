Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Angesichts der Kursverluste von 55 Prozent in den vergangenen fünf Jahren werde die Anlagestory des Telekomkonzerns heiß debattiert, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt hält er die negativen Aspekte für zu schwer wiegend, trotz aller positiven Aspekte. Dattani bleibt an der Seitenlinie./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2023 / 15:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.06.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,74 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
