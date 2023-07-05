DAX 16.100 +0,5%ESt50 4.385 +0,6%TDax 3.209 +0,9%Dow 34.347 +0,3%Nas 13.919 +1,2%Bitcoin 27.324 +0,2%Euro 1,1160 +0,3%Öl 80,14 -0,1%Gold 1.960 +0,1%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,85 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,76 %
0,72 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,69 %
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

09:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Die europäischen Telekomkonzerne dürften im zweiten Quartal gegenüber dem ersten Jahresviertel ein beschleunigtes Wachstum der Serviceumsätze und der operativen Ergebnisse (Ebitda) verzeichnet haben, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Nach dem jüngsten Wertverlust des mittlerweile überverkauften Sektors biete sich den Anlegern nun eine Kaufgelegenheit./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 23:08 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

