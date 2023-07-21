Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe durchwachsen abgeschnitten, wobei die Umsätze mit eigenen Dienstleistungen moderat positiv überrascht hätten, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem hätten die Briten den Ex-SAP-Manager Luka Mucic als neuen Finanzchef angekündigt./gl/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 07:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 07:54 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
