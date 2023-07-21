DAX 16.204 +0,2%ESt50 4.383 -0,2%TDax 3.245 +0,6%Dow 35.228 +0,0%Nas 14.033 -0,2%Bitcoin 26.803 -0,8%Euro 1,1090 -0,4%Öl 81,42 +0,7%Gold 1.965 +0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap.22,98 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

11:16 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe durchwachsen abgeschnitten, wobei die Umsätze mit eigenen Dienstleistungen moderat positiv überrascht hätten, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem hätten die Briten den Ex-SAP-Manager Luka Mucic als neuen Finanzchef angekündigt./gl/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 07:54 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 07:54 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

