JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:36 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich der National-Roaming-Partnerschaft zwischen Vodafone und 1&1 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Der Deal sei ein unkluger, kurzfristig ausgerichteten Schritt, der den in einer Erholung befindlichen deutschen Telekommunikationsmarkt zu beschädigen drohe, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 15:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 15:20 / BST

