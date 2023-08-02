Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich der National-Roaming-Partnerschaft zwischen Vodafone und 1&1 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Der Deal sei ein unkluger, kurzfristig ausgerichteten Schritt, der den in einer Erholung befindlichen deutschen Telekommunikationsmarkt zu beschädigen drohe, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 15:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 15:20 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
