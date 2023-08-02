DAX 15.909 -0,7%ESt50 4.307 -0,7%TDax 3.207 -0,9%Dow 35.283 -1,0%Nas 13.973 -2,2%Bitcoin 26.683 +0,2%Euro 1,0932 -0,1%Öl 83,00 -0,5%Gold 1.933 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
PayPal A14R7U Tupperware 901014 Lufthansa 823212 Telefonica Deutschland A1J5RX Infineon 623100 Uniper UNSE01 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Nikola A2P4A9 TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX deutlich unter 16.000 Punkten -- Zalando hebt Prognose an -- Lufthansa verdient mehr als erwartet -- BMW steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- PayPal, BASF, Robinhood im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ-Titel QUALCOMM-Aktie vorbörslich kräftig im Minus: QUALCOMM erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Das verhindert einen stärkeren Rückgang der Ölpreise am Donnerstag
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
0,85 EUR -0,02 EUR -2,35 %
STU
0,73 GBP -0,02 GBP -3,25 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 23,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,85 EUR -0,02 EUR -2,35%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich der National-Roaming-Partnerschaft zwischen Vodafone und 1&1 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence belassen. Der Deal sei ein unkluger, kurzfristig ausgerichteten Schritt, der den in einer Erholung befindlichen deutschen Telekommunikationsmarkt zu beschädigen drohe, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 15:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 15:20 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

12:36 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
25.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC