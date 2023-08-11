JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

08:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 95 auf 93 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die von ihm seit langem kritisierten Roaming-Partnerschaften im deutschen Mobilfunkmarkt hätten potenziell schädliche Folgen für die Preisgestaltungsmacht im Sektor, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Um diesen Risiken Rechnung zu tragen, habe er seine Prognosen für die Kapitalkosten der Anbieter erhöht und jene für die Wachstumsraten reduziert./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2023 / 23:43 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

