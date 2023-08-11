DAX 15.798 +0,2%ESt50 4.296 +0,2%TDax 3.121 -0,1%Dow 34.946 -1,0%Nas 13.631 -1,1%Bitcoin 26.706 -0,2%Euro 1,0924 +0,2%Öl 85,02 -0,1%Gold 1.904 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 PayPal A14R7U Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Vinfast überholt bei Börsendebüt Ford und GM -- Dermapharm wird optimistischer für 2023 -- Intel, Telefonica Deutschland, SMA Solar im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ-Titel Intel-Aktie nachbörslich dennoch fester: Intel scheitert bei Übernahme von Tower Semiconductor
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittwochvormittag
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
0,84 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,77 %
STU
0,71 GBP ±0,00 GBP -0,47 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 22,77 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

08:51 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,84 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,77%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 95 auf 93 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die von ihm seit langem kritisierten Roaming-Partnerschaften im deutschen Mobilfunkmarkt hätten potenziell schädliche Folgen für die Preisgestaltungsmacht im Sektor, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Um diesen Risiken Rechnung zu tragen, habe er seine Prognosen für die Kapitalkosten der Anbieter erhöht und jene für die Wachstumsraten reduziert./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2023 / 23:43 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,93 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,71 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:51 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
03.08.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC