JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

14:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 93 auf 92 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In einem Umfeld mit für längere Zeit höheren Zinsen dürften die Verschuldungskosten steigen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Am schlechtesten positioniert wären in einem solchen Szenario unter anderem TalkTalk, Altice und Telefonica. Zu den am besten aufgestellt Unternehmen zählten Orange, Deutsche Telekom und British Telecom. Telefonica und Vodafone sollten ihre Dividenden kürzen, empfahl der Experte./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2023 / 01:03 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2023 / 01:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com