Vodafone Group Aktie

0,87 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,93 %
STU
0,75 GBP -0,01 GBP -1,40 %
BTE
Marktkap. 23,55 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

14:31 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC
0,87 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,93%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 93 auf 92 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In einem Umfeld mit für längere Zeit höheren Zinsen dürften die Verschuldungskosten steigen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Am schlechtesten positioniert wären in einem solchen Szenario unter anderem TalkTalk, Altice und Telefonica. Zu den am besten aufgestellt Unternehmen zählten Orange, Deutsche Telekom und British Telecom. Telefonica und Vodafone sollten ihre Dividenden kürzen, empfahl der Experte./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2023 / 01:03 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2023 / 01:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,92 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

