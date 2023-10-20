Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 93 auf 92 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In einem Umfeld mit für längere Zeit höheren Zinsen dürften die Verschuldungskosten steigen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Am schlechtesten positioniert wären in einem solchen Szenario unter anderem TalkTalk, Altice und Telefonica. Zu den am besten aufgestellt Unternehmen zählten Orange, Deutsche Telekom und British Telecom. Telefonica und Vodafone sollten ihre Dividenden kürzen, empfahl der Experte./la/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2023 / 01:03 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2023 / 01:10 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,92 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
