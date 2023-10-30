DAX 14.800 +0,6%ESt50 4.069 +1,0%MSCI World 2.758 +0,9%Dow 32.929 +1,6%Nas 12.789 +1,2%Bitcoin 32.414 -0,3%Euro 1,0661 +0,4%Öl 88,24 +0,4%Gold 2.000 +0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:46 Uhr
Vodafone Group PLC
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Pence belassen. Den Verkauf ihrer spanischen Beteiligung an den Telekomanbieter Zegona wertete Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie positiv. Entgegen der vorangegangenen Berichterstattung in der Presse übernehme Zegona nicht nur 50 Prozent an diesem Geschäft, sondern dieses komplett./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / 08:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / 08:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

