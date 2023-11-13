DAX 15.400 +0,4%ESt50 4.242 +0,2%MSCI World 2.905 +0,1%Dow 34.338 +0,2%Nas 13.768 -0,2%Bitcoin 34.055 -0,3%Euro 1,0721 +0,2%Öl 82,55 -0,2%Gold 1.948 +0,1%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,88 EUR -0,02 EUR -2,38 %
STU
0,76 GBP -0,02 GBP -2,31 %
CHX
Marktkap. 23,75 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

10:41 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Vodafone Group PLC
0,88 EUR -0,02 EUR -2,38%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Pence belassen. Die Halbjahreszahlen der Briten hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani am Dienstagmorgen nach dem Bericht. Der Marktkonsens für die deutschen Serviceumsätze dürfte etwas anziehen./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 07:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 07:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com

