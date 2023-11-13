Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Pence belassen. Die Halbjahreszahlen der Briten hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani am Dienstagmorgen nach dem Bericht. Der Marktkonsens für die deutschen Serviceumsätze dürfte etwas anziehen./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 07:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 07:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,92 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
