Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 23,75 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

08:41 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 92 auf 89 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akhil Dattani kappte seine Gewinnschätzungen nach den Halbjahreszahlen des Telekomkonzerns. Verantwortlich dafür sei das Europa-Geschäft, schrieb er am Dienstagabend in einer Studie./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 21:50 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,89 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC