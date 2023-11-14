Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 92 auf 89 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akhil Dattani kappte seine Gewinnschätzungen nach den Halbjahreszahlen des Telekomkonzerns. Verantwortlich dafür sei das Europa-Geschäft, schrieb er am Dienstagabend in einer Studie./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 21:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,89 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,74 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
