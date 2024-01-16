DAX 16.423 -0,9%ESt50 4.408 -0,9%MSCI World 3.146 -0,6%Dow 37.361 -0,6%Nas 14.944 -0,2%Bitcoin 39.275 -1,0%Euro 1,0875 +0,0%Öl 77,06 -1,1%Gold 2.027 -0,1%
Marktkap. 21,16 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

10:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Vodafone Group PLC
0,78 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,19%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Pence belassen. In einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zur europäischen Telekombranche argumentiert Analyst Akhil Dattani, warum Telekomkonzerne Richtwerte für das Ergebnis je Aktie in ihre Ausblicke aufnehmen sollten. Früher sei das EPS eine unzuverlässige Bewertungskennzahl für Unternehmen aus der Branche gewesen. Das hat sich ihm zufolge geändert./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2024 / 01:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2024 / 01:34 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

