Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Pence belassen. In einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zur europäischen Telekombranche argumentiert Analyst Akhil Dattani, warum Telekomkonzerne Richtwerte für das Ergebnis je Aktie in ihre Ausblicke aufnehmen sollten. Früher sei das EPS eine unzuverlässige Bewertungskennzahl für Unternehmen aus der Branche gewesen. Das hat sich ihm zufolge geändert./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2024 / 01:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2024 / 01:34 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,88 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,67 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,05 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:01
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.24
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.12.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
